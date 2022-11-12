Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 9,503 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 190.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

