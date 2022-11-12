Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $218.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

