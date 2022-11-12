Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

