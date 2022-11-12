WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $291,601.86 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $58.93 or 0.00348081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

