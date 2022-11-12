Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. 274,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

