Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.00) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DIC Asset Price Performance

DIC stock opened at €8.02 ($8.02) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of €16.19 ($16.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $666.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

