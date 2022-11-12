VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

Shares of VOC opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 95.32% and a net margin of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.