Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pinterest Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of PINS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,002,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.76 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,494 shares of company stock worth $3,013,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

