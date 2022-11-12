Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 913 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. 1,827,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

