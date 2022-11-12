Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at F5

Shares of FFIV traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 667,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,393 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

