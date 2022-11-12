Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 9.4% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.00. 9,601,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

