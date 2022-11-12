Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 22,365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of XOM traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 20,518,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,880,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $469.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

