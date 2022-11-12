Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.41. 1,507,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

