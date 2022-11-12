Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after buying an additional 351,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.08. 731,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,911. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

