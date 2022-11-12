Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,909,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,753,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

