Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,575,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,932,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

