Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VWDRY. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

