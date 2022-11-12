Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

