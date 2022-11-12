Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

