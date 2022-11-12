Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $113,000 Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $947.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.