Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,421 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Prologis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

