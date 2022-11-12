Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 22,980,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,348,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

