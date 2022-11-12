Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Veritiv stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. 120,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,199. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

