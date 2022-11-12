Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.52. 120,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,199. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veritiv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

