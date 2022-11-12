VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.53% of VeriSign worth $453,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.39. 576,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,786. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

