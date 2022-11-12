Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

