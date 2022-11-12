Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 109,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 22.9% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 929,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,391. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

