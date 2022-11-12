Vantage Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,533. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

