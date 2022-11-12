Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mangham Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Mangham Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 32.6% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.83 and its 200 day moving average is $360.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

