Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $56.10 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005805 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.10 million and approximately $54,110.87 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

