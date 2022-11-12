United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 2,429,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,308,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market cap of £14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.93.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Featured Articles

