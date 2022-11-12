Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $5.54 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00032977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.23 billion and $261.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00359355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.46255957 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 520 active market(s) with $364,219,946.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.