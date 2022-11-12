Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Under Armour stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 5,490,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,103. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
