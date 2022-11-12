Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 3,100,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,400. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

