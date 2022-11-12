U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 182,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.94.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.45%.

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. Company insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

