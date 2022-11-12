Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.33 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

