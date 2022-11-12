Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Block by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 582,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $71.66 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,832,661 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

