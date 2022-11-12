Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $398,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.76 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

