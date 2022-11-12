Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 586 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,111 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

