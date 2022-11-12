Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $430.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

