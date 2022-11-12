Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $181,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $122.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

