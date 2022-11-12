Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $122,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BellRing Brands

Several brokerages have commented on BRBR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

