Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $122,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.09.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
