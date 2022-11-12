Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $108,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

