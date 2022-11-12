Truvestments Capital LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Camping World by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

