Truvestments Capital LLC Has $350,000 Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 142,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $25.73.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

