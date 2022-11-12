Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

KLAC traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.50. 21,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.26 and its 200 day moving average is $334.19. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

