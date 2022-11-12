Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,148 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $20,913,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

