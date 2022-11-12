TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 54,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,094. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $710.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

