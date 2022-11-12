Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The firm has a market cap of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

