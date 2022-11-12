Trek Financial LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954,888. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

